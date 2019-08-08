South Burlington property tax rates for 2019-20 have been set, and bills will go up $115.89 for an average home and $79.85 for an average condominium.
Almost $16.5 million is needed for the municipal government during the 2019-20 fiscal year, for a municipal tax rate of $542 per $100,000 of property value.
Add in the state-set property tax for education, and the rate jumps to a total of $2,145 per $100,000 of property value for homeowners, and $2,251 for second homes and business properties.
City officials say the average home value in South Burlington is $337,856; the average condominium value is $232,790.
