“Be tougher with Burlington.”
That’s one message that came out of a city council discussion about a memorandum of understanding concerning airport noise mitigation between South Burlington, Winooski and Burlington. The document has been in the works for over a year and a half and councilors were ready to add their input to the latest version.
The memorandum was originally a document crafted by South Burlington and presented to the mayor of Burlington. It requested a 10-year moratorium on home demolitions as a form of noise mitigation near the airport. While that request was denied, discussions between the two cities continued, with the memorandum undergoing several iterations and picking up its third contributor, the city of Winooski.
The most recent draft delineates expectations for Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski with respect to noise mitigation in the wake of the F-35 basing at the Burlington International Airport. While the current version asks South Burlington and Winooski to pony up funds for a 10% local match on Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) noise mitigation programs, Burlington is largely, financially off the hook.
“We need to be tougher with Burlington,” Councilor David Kaufman said. “I’m not overly clear on the MOU, but if we need an MOU to be tougher on Burlington, it’s their airport and they’ve got to take much more responsibility.”
But without Burlington’s support, there is no application for FAA noise mitigation funds. The Noise Compatibility Program, which seeks those dollars, is a voluntary program that only the airport’s owner can apply for.
“It’s really kind of a Catch-22,” Riehle told The Other Paper. “South Burlington and Winooski are caught in the middle.”
The current memorandum, drafted by Burlington, states that South Burlington will cover its portion of the match using a local option tax on jet fuel sales. That tax is anticipated to bring in $70-80K annually and can only be used to fund airport-related projects. But councilors believe Burlington, the airport owner, should help fund that match. They argue that in the past, with home demolitions, Burlington covered the match using funds from the airport’s passenger fees.
Multiple calls to Weinberger and his staff for comment were not returned by press deadline.
According to Councilor Meaghan Emery, airport Deputy Director of Aviation Nic Longo stated in correspondence that the passenger fees Burlington used to help fund the match on home demolitions in years past are not accessible for the new noise mitigation programs. Longo wrote that passenger fees must be used to fund airport-related projects. He said the FAA does not recognize using passenger fees to fund the proposed noise mitigation programs as an airport use, according to Emery.
“I find it to be double speak,” Emery said. She added that response doesn’t make sense given that Burlington says South Burlington can use its aviation jet fuel fund to cover the match.
“It comes down to privilege, ‘This doesn’t affect me,’” she said. “My concern is that Burlington has really been the bully in this discussion.”
During their discussion of the memorandum, councilors provided Riehle with some asks they would like incorporated in the memorandum. They requested Burlington aid in identifying state funds to help with the match, for Burlington to contribute with its own funds, for an emergency evacuation plan to be created concerning airport emergencies and for constant noise monitoring equipment at the airport to track precisely how loud the new jets are. According to Riehle, federal funds cannot be matched using federal funds.
Councilor Emery also hoped to see the Department of Health monitor the effects of airport noise on nearby residents.
Councilor Thomas Chittenden said he was opposed to using taxpayer dollars to fund noise mitigation related to Burlington’s airport, unless South Burlington had more of a governance role or a way to bill the airport for its officials’ time and its resources that support it.
“I’m still very, very hesitant to support South Burlington dollars going to these local matches to contribute and support the operations of an asset that we don’t own,” Chittenden said. “I want a different governance model or a different model entirely before I would support South Burlington tax dollars to go towards supporting this Burlington Asset.”
Community members in attendance advocated for the council to be assertive.
“This [MOU] is a vehicle for us to communicate what we want,” Resident James Leas said. “I don’t think we should shut up, like some of the people on this council are advocating, about what we want.”
Leas presented the council with his own letter of whereas clauses for the mayor of Burlington to address. Leas told the councilors they should discuss canceling the basing.
“This is the plan to protect our housing: It’s to cancel the F-35, it’s to make obstacles in the way of continuing, it’s to force Burlington to pay in every possible way ... eventually we’ll win,” Leas said. “But if we cave to them, we are collaborating in harming the citizens of South Burlington.”
Joanna Rankin asked the council to create a request for noise monitoring equipment in the memorandum.
Noise monitoring is already included in the airport’s draft noise compatibility program, which will be sent to the FAA next month. The airport will speak with impacted communities to determine how to prioritize noise monitoring equipment on the noise compatibility program, Longo said. It will take time to obtain approval and funds for mitigation measures. First the airport must finalize the noise compatibility program and send it to the FAA, then the FAA must approve it. Lastly, homes and properties must be sound tested before any type of mitigation program can occur.
“Do we want to fund [noise monitoring] versus actually funding sound insulation first?” Longo said. “We want the communities to be the decision maker on that, all of us together.”
He added noise monitoring equipment can only be used to inform the public of how airport noise aligns with noise exposure maps. The equipment cannot be used to produce new noise exposure maps, only computer modeling systems are FAA-approved to craft those maps.
“Noise measurements are [only] for the public to see and to confirm these noise models,” he said.
Riehle will bring comments and requests from the council’s discussion to Weinberger and Winooski Mayor Kristine Lott at their next meeting.
“It’s a situation that’s hard to be remediated,” Riehle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.