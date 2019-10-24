A longtime South Burlington Police officer is on paid administrative leave again while an unspecified internal investigation is conducted.
Cpl. Andrew Johnson, who joined the police department in January 2006, was placed on paid administrative leave on Sept. 5, the city confirmed for The Other Paper on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
South Burlington has contracted with an outside firm, Dinse, Knapp, & McAndrew to conduct the independent investigation, City Attorney Andrew Bolduc said.
Bolduc said there would be “no comment as to the nature of the allegations at this time.”
Police Chief Shawn Burke referred questions to the City Attorney’s office.
Attempts by The Other Paper to reach Johnson were unsuccessful.
This is the second internal investigation involving Johnson in recent years.
In an earlier case, a three-member panel overturned a two-week suspension without pay ordered by then-Police Chief Trevor Whipple on Dec. 5, 2016, records show. Johnson, who was serving as a detective at the time, appealed the chief’s decision. City Manager Kevin Dorn conducted a hearing and upheld the suspension, the final ruling noted.
Johnson appealed to the South Burlington City Council, which conducted a hearing and upheld the decision, records show.
The three-member appeals panel – Richmond lawyer Michael Marks, retired Burlington Police Chief Kevin Scully and Kye Richter – ruled on Oct. 5, 2017 that the suspension had to be lifted. The panel also said any reference upholding the earlier decisions had to be removed from Johnson’s personnel file and he was awarded his lost pay with interest, records show.
Whipple imposed the initial suspension based on reports that Johnson in two conversations had made false accusations about two department members, the three-member panel wrote in its decision.
It was unclear Tuesday as to whether Johnson has retained a lawyer in the new case.
Burlington lawyer Craig Nolan, who got Johnson’s suspension overturned in the earlier case, declined comment Tuesday when reached by phone.
