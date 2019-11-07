On Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at approximately 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Autosaver Group car dealership at 1795 Shelburne Road in South Burlington for a report of a stolen vehicle.
The caller reported they discovered a car had been stolen over night and was located in Colchester. Officers responded to the scene of the stolen vehicle and processed it for evidence. After the vehicle was processed for DNA, the evidence was sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory.
After the DNA was brought to the lab, two suspects were identified as Donald Morrill, 43, and Deanna Mitchell, 50, both of South Burlington. Morrill is currently incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility. He was issued a citation to appear in court on Nov. 12. Mitchell was located and issued a citation to appear in court on Nov. 13.
