A South Burlington resident faces charges of possession of destructive or hoax device and false-alarm-fire-emergency public alarms, after threatening The Children’s School and an apartment complex on Patchen Road, Thursday, Oct. 17.
The resident, Daniel Williams, 33, of South Burlington, was spotted walking around the parking lot – knife in hand – of The Children’s School just before 12 p.m. Thursday. According to witness Nathaniel Delgado, Williams asked Delgado to call the police in reference to an incident occurring down the street at 204 Patchen Road, court records show. Williams then walked down the street towards that residence, Delgado stated.
When South Burlington Police arrived at the residence, Williams told them in repeated, inconsistent statements that someone was either being held hostage, killed or raped in his apartment at 204 Patchen Road, Sgt. Ed Soychak stated in the affidavit.
“As we were speaking to [Williams], he repeatedly started yelling in the direction of the house like he was speaking to someone,” Soychak said. “He made statements about them harming others and going after him.”
Police entered Williams’ apartment but did not find hostages or signs of a struggle. But the space was in disarray. There was some type of black grease on the floor, liquid in a dish on the stove and a large plastic container that contained the black liquid that was around the apartment, according to Soychak. Williams had knives, scissors, a needle and a Molotov cocktail in his possession, according to sworn account from Officer Hazen Powell.
Williams agreed to go to the hospital and was escorted by Powell. The physician advised that Williams had previously been in the hospital for addiction related issues and that Williams had used methamphetamine that morning, Powell’s stated in his account.
About an hour and a half after Williams was dropped off at the hospital, Soychak received a call from the attending doctor stating they were going to release Williams “because they had determined it was a substance abuse issue and not a mental health concern,” Soychak’s account says. “[Williams] had stated he had taken methamphetamine and the doctor believed his behavior was because of that.”
And while UVM medical staff said Williams had met two of three parameters for an emergency evaluation, including homicidal/suicidal ideation and refusal to ask for help, they said he had not been diagnosed with a mental health condition, so they could not hold him, Soychak said.
Around 4 p.m. Thursday, four hours after the initial 911 call, psychiatrist Steven Runyan, who had spoken with Williams, called The Children’s School to alert them of potential violence. According to Police Chief Shawn Burke the call was made without alerting South Burlington Police.
“I received a call at the school … from Dr. Steven Runyan at UVM Medical Center,” teacher Christina Timrud wrote in a sworn statement. “He wanted to let me know information about the man that had been brought in by police … he stated that because this individual made specific threats to the school, he can let me know information that would usually be patient privileged.”
According to Timrud’s account, Runyon said Williams threatened to rape the children at the school and that he possessed a backpack with knives and a handmade Molotov cocktail.
“After this phone call I was very shaken up,” she wrote. “My co-teacher and I did our best to stay calm but we were on high alert and very concerned/scared for our safety as well as the children in our care.”
The Children’s School director Debra Coel had earlier placed the school on lockdown following a call from “Nate” [Nathan Delgado] stating there was a suspicious looking man in the school’s parking lot, according to Coel’s sworn written statement. Later, she received a call from Timrud who recalled what the physician had told her about Williams.
“He [the physician] relayed that the man who was brought in earlier, Dan Williams, was being released,” Coel’s statement says. “[The physician] told Christina that [Williams] had some weapons in a backpack and was threatening the children … going forward, we were terribly concerned about the children’s safety and our own.”
Around 5 p.m., Thursday, Police arrested Williams when he was released from the hospital, Burke said. That move was made to protect both Williams and the public.
Later, in a phone call with Williams’ mother, Deborah Williams, South Burlington police learned that Deborah believed her son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia in Brattleboro, Soychak’s account says.
Soychak spoke with Williams again after learning that information. Williams told Soychak he had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and other mental illnesses, but that he did not think he’d been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Williams told Soychak he had yet to get mental health services in the area and was off his medication.
After continued conversation, Williams asked officers to take him back to the emergency room because he was suffering from withdrawals, Soychak’s account says. He was taken to the hospital around 9 p.m. Thursday night.
According to Burke, the hospital would not evaluate Williams at that point. Hospital staff said that absent a formal mental health diagnosis and with substance abuse they could not evaluate him. Around 12 a.m., Williams was brought to jail. Williams was held on $20,000.
