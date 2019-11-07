South Burlington Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a retail theft that occurred at the Alpine Shop on Williston Road on Halloween.
A female allegedly stole roughly $300 worth of merchandise on Oct. 31, 2019, which was later recovered.
If you recognize the suspect, please contact Corporal Holden at the South Burlington Police Department at 846-4111.
