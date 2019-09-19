Sept. 2
2:26 p.m., Patrick V. Hanley, 24, charged with violation of an abuse prevention order, violating conditions of release (other) and criminal threatening.
2:45 p.m., Twin Oaks Terrace/Kennedy Dr., Carol J. Van Wormer, 44, charged with unlawful trespass (misdemeanor), petit larceny – shoplifting and receiving (possession of) stolen property (misdemeanor)
4:46 p.m., Lime Kiln Rd., Brent Lee LaBombard, 47, charged on an outstanding warrant.
7:13 p.m., Williston Road, James E. Ouimette, 33, charged with violation of an abuse prevention order.
Sept. 3
8:19 a.m.,Dorset St./I-89, Kevin E. Douglas, 33, charged with driving with a criminally suspended license.
11:41 p.m., 919 Shelburne Road, Josef L. Laibach, 50, charged with driving under the influence, first offense
6:26 p.m., Williston Road/Airport Road, Juvenile, 17, charged with aggravated assault and grossly negligent operation.
Sept. 4
9:58 p.m., 1 Dorset St., Christian T. Blais, 31, charged with unlawful trespass (misdemeanor).
11:06 p.m., 435 Dorset St., Shawn K. White, 45, charged with operation without consent - aggravated
4:18 p.m., 870 Williston Rd., Francisco Mendez-Juarez, 25, charged with simple assault.
Sept. 5
8:46 a.m., 75 San Remo Dr., Ryan A. Perrotte, 33, charged on an outstanding warrant.
8:46 a.m., 75 San Remo Dr., Joshua Anderson, 31, charged with leaving scene of an accident.
Sept. 6
1:57 a.m., 102 Dorset St., Robert J. Verrastro, 46, charged with violation of conditions of release (other).
3:01 p.m., Kennedy Drive/Williston Road., Wesley H. Mercy, 29, charged with grossly negligent operation.
4:40 p.m., 28 Bower St., Kwindja J Muderhwa, 36, charged with driving under the influence - criminal refusal, driving with a criminally suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident.
Sept. 8
12:16 a.m., 1068 Williston Rd., Krissee Ward-Arnold, 19, charged with false public alarms, disorderly conduct -all other, assault on a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor) and resisting arrest
4:18 p.m., 1272 Williston Rd.. Jessica .L Davis , 41, arrested on outstanding warrant.
8:24 p.m., 1 Dorset St., Christian T. Blais, 41, charged with unlawful trespass (misdemeanor).
11:33 p.m., 861 Williston Rd., Christian T. Blais, 41, charged with unlawful trespass (misdemeanor).
Sept. 10
1:53 p.m., 1241 Williston Rd., Brandon P. Brymer, 32, charged with being a fugitive from justice (arrest
Sept. 11
4:41 p.m., 155 Dorset St., Rachel Leah Wells, 44, charged with petit larceny - shoplifting
Sept. 12
6:09 p.m., 1272 Williston Rd., Brian K .Billings II, 34, arrested on outstanding warrant.
Sept. 13
12:45 a.m., Williston Road/ Dorset Street, Patrick .E Myers, 29, charged with driving under the influence, first offense.
3 p.m., 285 Williston Rd., Nicole A. Coolum, 37, charged with disorderly conduct - all other, resisting arrest, unlawful mischief (misdemeanor), assault on a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor).
Sept. 14
8:16 p.m., 1117 Williston Rd., John G. Springer, 52, charged with driving under the influence, first offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.