Sept. 16
4:35 p.m. 192 Grey Birch Dr., Carl S. Martin, 34, charged with larceny from a person, interference with access to emergency services.
Sept. 17
6:39 p.m., 41 Hinesburg Rd., Christian T. Blais, 31, charged with misdemeanor unlawful trespass.
8:33 p.m., 192 Grey Birch Dr., Carl S. Martin, 34, arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with misdemeanor unlawful mischief.
Sept. 18
3:54 p.m., 1704 Shelburne Rd., Amza Issa, 20, arrested on an outstanding warrant.
4:31 p.m., 217 Dorset St., Katrina .L Race, 37, charged with petit larceny – shoplifting.
Sept. 19
8:23 p.m., 102 Dorset St. Philip J. Ploof , 30, arrested on an outstanding warrant.
4:42 p.m. 155 Dorset St, Calvin J. Ring, 25, charged with petit larceny – shoplifting.
10:22 p.m., 1141 Airport Dr., Andrew B. Jones, 33, charged with misdemeanor drug possession – cocaine.
Sept. 21
6:28 p.m., 3 Dorset St., Becky L. Bessette, 44, arrested on an outstanding warrant.
