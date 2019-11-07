Oct. 28
2:01 p.m., 570 Shelburne Rd., Bartholomew Kiley, 49, charged with lewd and lascivious conduct and disorderly conduct- All other.
Oct. 29
3:34 p.m., 155 Dorset St., Jason Lyle Lowery, 37, charged on an outstanding warrant.
6:19 p.n., 155 Dorset St., Jared Fahmy, 27, charged with petit larceny – shoplifting and charged on an outstanding warrant.
Nov. 2
11:43 a.m., 80 Oakwood Dr., Sidney R. Pecor Jr., 36, charged on an outstanding warrant.
4:10 p.m., Shelburne Road./Brewer Parkway, Ryan M. Johnson, 44, charged on an outstanding warrant.
