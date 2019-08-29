Two sex offenders were released from incarceration Wednesday. Both intend to live in South Burlington and both are considered to be at risk of re-offending.
Jason Latulippe, 42, was convicted on two accounts of lewd and lascivious conduct incidents that occurred in 2016 and 2017, respectively. In both instances he exposed himself to minors – male and female – whom he did not know. Latulippe is considered high-risk of committing another sexual offense based on metrics used by the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations. If Latulippe were to re-offend, his likely targets would be pre-teen or teenage males and females, the investigations unit said. He will be listed on the state’s sex offender registry.
Kenneth Davis, 35, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 2008. His victim was a intoxicated adult female whom he did not know. The special investigations unit says Davis’ risk of re-offending is in the moderate to high category. His likely victim would be an adult female, based on past offending history. Davis will also be listed on the state’s sex offender registry.
Local police and officials know where Latulippe and Davis intend to stay but cannot disclose that information to the public, according to South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke.
