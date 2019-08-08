I say Jobu, you say SoBu; let’s call the whole thing off.
To the city council: publish in The Other Paper a request for proposal for the “identity package,” the recipients and the received proposals then pass the chapeau among you and collect the $15,000 you blew on nonsense (put it back in our treasury).
Second, SoBu rhymes with JoBu (see “Major League” movie). In addition, if you Google it, does Jobu look familiar?
Third, Merriam Webster defines nickname as a usually descriptive name given instead of or in addition to the one belonging to a person, place, or thing. A nickname is not something you put out to bid and purchase, rather it is a friendly or unfriendly handle you hang on something.
Fourth, Front Porch Forum runs an internet bulletin board for suggestions and the one with the most approvals is our nickname: ShOwBUs, SlOwBURn, SnOwBUll, abSOrBUs, SO reBUlls, SOoBscURe, ShO Be UR (Ur should have been our team nickname — Ur means first and original).
The creative minds in the community will come up with something good.
Bruz Trutor
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.