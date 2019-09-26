I am a survivor of a tractor-trailer crash in which my husband was killed. We were run over by an out-of-control tractor trailer driver. I’m an advocate for stronger legislation to keep our roads safe.
Requiring trucks to be limited to a maximum speed of 65 mph in no way attributes blame to all truck drivers. In actuality, most commercial motor vehicle operators are quite safe and many already operate in speed-limited trucks. However, the fact remains, there are truck drivers that use speed as a competitive advantage, causing devastating injuries and needless loss of life. Requiring the use of heavy vehicle speed limiters can end that.
It is time to stop defending dangerous business practices under the guise of standing up for small business. For one, people’s right to live safely should be paramount. We all travel on the roads and we are all entitled to do so without driving alongside a truck driver hauling 80,000 pounds at 80 miles per hour because a self-interested broker gave him an unrealistic route or because he is running out of hours due to a traffic jam.
I am sympathetic, but no less so than I would be for any other industry. People wouldn’t defend a mom and pop restaurant skirting hygiene standards because they viewed them as too burdensome and costly. Folks would avoid that place, not because they support big business, but because to do otherwise could possibly cause them and their loved ones harm.
Unfortunately, trucking is not so consumer-facing. I’m sure we would all prefer next-day delivery from a truck that was equipped with basic safety technologies, operated by a driver with a stellar record and insured for an adequate amount in the event of a collision. But this is not an option that exists. So, rather than wait for this option to be available, the public should act now to improve safety on our roads.
You can call your lawmakers and let them know that you support legislation to require this technology to be used on large trucks so that speed is no longer a competitive advantage or a driver-related factor in large truck crashes in the U.S.
Julie Branon Magnan
South Burlington
