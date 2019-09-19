A big thanks to South Burlington for supporting the Vermont Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired Dancing with the Stars of Burlington, held at the Flynn on Sept. 8. Our first- year event truly exceeded our expectations and the role of South Burlington in that success was clear to us.
We witnessed the good-hearted generosity of Mike Jabour and Nicola Boutin of Fusion802 accepting our request to be a team in the event and then spend their summer developing and practicing their routine (both were injured, Mike learned to tap dance, they never complained!)
We appreciated the enthusiasm of Coach Allison Gingras and the South Burlington High School Dance Team agreeing without hesitation to perform at the event.
We saw the community-minded The Other Paper not only support the event and the local participants but also reaching out to encourage other media outlets to give their support.
Daily, we appreciated the social media support from numerous South Burlington individuals and agencies, from Principal Burke to the Department of Recreation and Parks.
The generous financial support of the community through online donations and ticket purchases directly funds services to your blind and visually impaired fellow Vermonters. That financial support also won the Fan Favorite Award for Mike and Nicola.
Lastly, but by no means least, was the large South Burlington turnout at the event; a crowd that made the most joyous noise in support of their hometown teams. We heard you and I hope everyone from South Burlington who was there felt pride in hearing that great wall of sound!
South Burlington can be proud of being a generous community with a big heart that supports good people doing good things for a good cause! This was our collective success. Thank you again! See you at the Flynn next year!
John Thomas
Director of Development Vermont Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired
South Burlington
