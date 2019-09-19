For years, I have been concerned about the health and hearing impacts on people, especially the children at Chamberlin Elementary School, should they be outside when the F-35s take-off and land. The noise charts (Table BR3.2-1) in the Air Force Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) report that the “Sound Exposure Level or SEL” for the F-35 is 118 decibels during take-off, and 99 decibels on arrival. (The F-16 produced 101 decibels on take-off and 82 decibels on arrival.) Thus, the F-35 is 17 decibels greater – or almost four times louder – than the F-16 (every 10 decibel increase is perceived as a doubling of noise). The F-35 produces 118 decibels when using military power. Using afterburners will increase the decibel level.
A point of clarification: I’ve heard many people refer to the 65 dB DNL, which stands for “decibel Day-Night average sound Level,” as the noise that the F-35 will produce and what they will hear. The 65 dB DNL is an AVERAGE noise level over a 24-hour period – 65 decibels is not what people actually hear. They will hear various noise levels from complete silence during the night time hours to 118 decibels or greater during F-35 take-offs.
An instantaneous burst of noise of 118 decibels can do severe damage to adult hearing, and could deafen a child.
This is why I am urging the South Burlington city council to request that the Air Guard immediately publish a schedule of their take-offs and landings, that the schedule be widely circulated, and that they keep to that schedule so that persons nearby can protect themselves, and that teachers and parents can make sure children are not outside during these dangerous noise events.
This is NOT a political issue. This is a health and safety issue. Each F-35 will produce at least 118 decibels multiple times a day for four days a week; and the F-35 is expected to be in South Burlington for the next 30-40 years. Scientific studies report that the noise of these planes could have life-altering effects, especially for children … and we have a school full of small children in the dangerous noise zone.
Our two U.S. Senators and other senior elected officials have not been interested in what happens to the people living and working and going to school around the airport. They are not going to protect us. Therefore, we have to protect ourselves and our children. We have to know when to duck and cover
Rosanne Greco
South Burlington
Editor’s note: Rosanne Greco is a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and former chair of the South Burlington City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.