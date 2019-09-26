Following a fairly quiet summer, your city council is hard at work consolidating and finalizing the work of various interim zoning committees and monitoring the Market Street/City Center developments.
I’m happy to report that our differences with the school district have been resolved. Market Street will be open Nov. 15 and final signatures and actual purchase of the community center property is imminent.
We expect to begin excavation this fall, beginning with the new access road to Rick Marcotte Central School and then a final underground parking entrance for Allard Square. Once these are completed, the “big dig” begins. I encourage you to take a stroll along the sidewalk and see the geese and the lovely plantings surrounding the stormwater catchment area. It’s beautiful and provides a real sense of what will be!
As you know, the council extended interim zoning for three more months to give the committees the necessary time to complete their work. the planning commission has been steadily addressing 1) comprehensive redesign of Planned Use Development regulations for parcels over 10 acres, 2) Land Development Regulations so the goals of the Comprehensive Plan can be achieved, 3) serving on interim zoning committees and 4) addressing several issues that arose as the city began implementing the recently adopted form-based codes in city center.
Last Monday, four new land development regulation proposals were discussed at a public hearing. Following a lively discussion, the council passed three of the Land Development Regulation proposals. We agreed with correcting current language in the Transfer Development Regulation program to conform to state statutes. This is intended as interim language while we wait for the final recommendations from the Transfer Development Regulation Interim Zoning Committee.
While several community members expressed a desire to put off any changes until after the Supreme Court decision and the interim zoning recommendations, city legal counsel suggested it better to be in conformance with state statutes sooner rather than later. We anticipate changes will be forthcoming following the conclusion of interim zoning.
We also adopted several administrative changes and aligned our water resources regulations with state regulations. The proposed regulation regarding elimination of minimum parking requirements for commercial development was deferred to the next council meeting on Oct. 7. Due to the opposing views of the planning commission, which is responsible for policy development, and the development review board, which is tasked with applying the planning commission proposed and council adopted regulations, we felt additional time for reflection was appropriate.
On behalf of the council, I have continued the ongoing dialogue with mayors Weinberger of Burlington and Lott of Winooski about airport issues. We have discussed the need for an extensive noise mitigation program as a consequence of the arrival of the F-35 fighter jets and their projected increases in noise.
Central to these conversations has been a draft memorandum of understanding that clearly outlines the decision processes for current and future planning and funding requests of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the responsibilities of the three communities and a more robust role in shared decision-making of future programs.
A sticking point continues to be the local match to meet FAA requirements and who should foot the bill. I continue to advocate for assistance from federal sources and Burlington to meet the 10 percent match requirement and request for information prior to planned days and times of training episodes so the schools and residents impacted may plan accordingly.
I continue to hope and will work toward finding a sensible resolution for planning with the FAA about noise mitigation and the city of Burlington and the state of Vermont concerning the cost and issues with a shared commercial and military airport in our city.
