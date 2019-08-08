What is a bike box? If you think it is something you put a bike in to ship, you would be correct, but not up to date.
Bike boxes are a relatively new and innovative way to mark intersections to improve safety, visibility and traffic flow for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Specifically, the bike box is a designated area at an intersection, usually a green painted box at the head of a traffic lane. It is in front of the motorized traffic stop line but behind the pedestrian crosswalk.
Cars and trucks are not allowed in the bike box and must line up at a 24-inch white “stop bar” behind the box. Likewise, bikers are not allowed in the pedestrian crosswalk.
Putting bicyclists at the head of the line gives them a safe place in front of queuing motorized traffic, making them conspicuous while waiting for a red light to turn green. When the light turns green, they proceed through the intersection first, getting ahead of the traffic.
How does it work?
While the traffic light is red, motorists and bicyclists are not allowed to make right turns. When the light turns green, the bikers in their box in front of the cars will clear the intersection first. This solves the problem of drivers who fail to look in their right rearview mirror when making a turn when they are in the right lane, or looking but not seeing a biker who is in their blind spot. These so-called “right hook” conflicts are a common cause of accidents between car and bike.
For cars and bicyclists going straight ahead, when the light turns green, bicyclists will be able to cross the intersection first, thus being more visible to drivers. They will also be able to re-establish themselves in a bike lane before being passed by cars and trucks.
Bicyclists turning left will move to the left when entering the bike box and wait for the light to turn green. When the light turns green, the cyclist s are the first to make a left turn while the drivers follow after them.
Does this really work?
Studies have tested the effectiveness of bike box intersections. Not only have they reduced right hook accidents, but the number of drivers encroaching on crosswalks has been significantly reduced.
Bike boxes are now in use in many U.S. cities — including Portland, Ore.; Austin, Texas; Boston and Cambridge, Mass.; Chicago; New York City; and Washington, D.C. — and in many bike-friendly European cities.
The Farrell and Swift streets intersection will be the test site for South Burlington. If all goes well, the challenging biker/pedestrian intersection of Swift and Spear streets could be next.
A July 30 observation
I did a very informal 10-minute observation of westbound traffic at Swift and Farrell streets two weeks after the new lines were marked. Of five vehicles approaching the intersection when the light was red, one turned right on red without stopping and three stopped inside the green bike box reserved for bikers, while one stopped behind the white line and bike box.
It is hard for drivers to break old habits and to read and recognize new signs when they appear. While we all adjust, it would a good for drivers to pay attention and for bikers to proceed with caution.
