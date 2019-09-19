Since my most recent article, three meetings in particular have persisted in the forefront of my thoughts. I share them here hoping that you may want to help me with your personal insights.
The Law Enforcement Retirement Benefits Study Committee:
The Legislature established this committee to look at Group C of the State Employee Retirement System. Currently, this group is for state employees whose primary function is law enforcement. Benefits are generally considered more robust than in other groups. For instance, there is no reduction in benefit for taking early retirement and normal retirement is at age 55 rather than 62 or 65. And the age 55 retirement is mandatory. The underlying rationale is the degree of danger, the mental and physical wear-and-tear inherent in the work of these employees.
Our task is to recommend whether the statutory requirements for Group C should be reconsidered, whether any positions currently included in Group C should be reclassified to another group, whether any positions currently not included in Group C should be included and, if not, whether revisions or enhancements to their retirement benefits are merited. Corrections officers and social workers with the Department of Children and Families have been suggested. We also need to look at that mandatory retirement at age 55 in the context of age discrimination and applicable federal requirements. Any thoughts?
Meeting with the Department of Liquor Control (DLC) Commissioner and the Director of the DLC Enforcement Division:
The focus of this meeting was break-open tickets. These tickets are generally used by “pouring establishments” to raise money for entities which qualify as non-profits, but which do not necessarily have non-profit status.
In 2018, 175 million individual break-open tickets were sold by the box to Vermont establishments. The face value of those tickets was $183 million. In comparison, the lottery took in a total of “only” $139 million. Lottery-related activity is scrutinized to the -nth degree by the state; scrutiny of break-open ticket activity is comparatively “thin.” Only quarterly reports pertaining to the “money flow” are required, and not even from all entities using the tickets. There are exemptions for veterans’ organizations and for service clubs such as the Elk and Moose clubs.
H.315, sponsored by Rep. Fagan of Rutland City and me, would eliminate those exemptions. It has been suggested to me that reporting is onerous, hence exemptions are appropriate. Well, I put myself through the online tutorial for these reports. I found nothing at all challenging, including the time it took. What I am ever more convinced of is that reporting is the least that should be required for all activity around these tickets. There should be nothing to hide. It is a matter of transparency, accountability and protection for all concerned. Both Representative Fagan and I have had non-profit constituencies “burned” by illicit break-open ticket activity. If anyone can explain to me the negativism, and the aggressive push-back I have experienced, I would be most appreciative.
A naturalization ceremony at Camp Johnson:
Thirty-five individuals from 16 different countries became citizens. It was the first such ceremony to which I had been invited. It got me to thinking, I was born here so nothing was ever “required” of me. I was just automatically a citizen. Those 35 souls, those of my constituents who are naturalized citizens, what was “required” for them to become citizens?
I checked out the requirements online with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The instructions for the application take 18 pages. The requirements range from a minimum of five years as a permanent resident (i.e. having a Green Card); to English reading, writing and speaking tests; to the civics test; to a dizzying list of required documents, including photocopies of income tax returns for the previous five years; to demonstrate “good moral character” and “attachment to the principles and ideals of the U.S. Constitution;” a $640 application fee and $85 biometrics (fingerprinting) fee, non-refundable if the application is withdrawn or denied.
And, all too many of us who have our citizenship by accident of birthplace can’t even get out to vote. We should be ashamed. Even here in Vermont, where we can vote weeks ahead by mail, or register to vote as late as Election Day, in the 2018 General Election only 56.77 percent of eligible voters turned out to vote. Any suggestions as to how we can improve on this?
Contact me by email at mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us or at mftownsend@comcast.net, by phone at 802-862-7404, at my home at 232 Patchen Road, on the street, or at Duke’s Public House (aka Trader Duke’s) from 8:30 to 9:30 Saturday mornings.
