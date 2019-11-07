On March 3, the school district will ask voters to consider the construction of new middle and high schools on the existing campus. The proposed facilities will allow the district to continue to provide the excellent educational outcomes the community expects to the next generations of South Burlington students. The buildings are designed to better support today’s teaching and learning models and will incorporate flexibility to adapt to new educational methods as they evolve over the next several decades.
The district’s teaching methods have changed significantly since the existing schools were designed in the early 1960s. Changes in many factors – what we have learned about how students learn, the needs and profile of our students, technology, standards and the demands of today’s workplaces – have driven the changes in teaching methods.
Local employers have emphasized in visioning sessions that teamwork, problem solving and writing and presentation skills are critical attributes in today’s workplace. In addition, technology and job descriptions change so rapidly today that our graduates must be adaptable, lifelong learners in order to succeed.
At the same time, one in five of our students come to us with trauma in their background that can affect their development and ability to engage fully in their education. Students with learning disabilities or other special needs are appropriately much more integrated in our classrooms than they were in previous decades.
In order to address these and many other changes in our student body and the workplace for which we are preparing them, the district’s educational delivery methods have evolved and will continue to do so. Learning is much more hands-on, collaborative and project-based than ever before. Students are often expected to integrate learning across multiple disciplines to solve problems, understand new concepts and develop new skills. Students also have more choice and independence with respect to their learning paths. Students demonstrate their learning in a wider variety of ways that reflect the ways they will be expected to perform in the workplace. Teachers must create lessons that address learners with many different levels of ability and needs.
New buildings that place interconnected disciplines adjacent to one another and close to the tools students need to facilitate and demonstrate their learning will allow the district to offer more interdisciplinary classes more efficiently than we currently can. For example, a high school student working on a project that includes math, science, technology and fabrication tools will be able to consult all the teachers and access all the tools they need without moving to three different wings of the building as they must today.
Extended learning areas (ELAs) – collaboration and breakout spaces that can be viewed by teachers in surrounding classrooms – will allow students to work together without sitting on the floor in the hallway or disrupting other students within the classroom. ELAs will also provide space for special educators to provide services “on-team” rather than taking students to other parts of the building. At the middle school, ELAs will allow members of a team of teachers to see each other and collaborate informally at each change of classes, supplementing scheduled collaboration times.
A larger dining commons with a range of seating options at each school will provide a place for students to build community and help prevent social isolation. The physical education space proposed for the high school will allow for all-school assemblies without closing the gym for two days and will allow graduation ceremonies to return to campus. The indoor track team, the largest team at the high school, will have a proper space to practice (rather than the hallways) and compete. The physical education space at the middle school will provide enough space for spectators to watch games safely.
These are just a few of the ways the proposed buildings will enhance educational outcomes in the district. For more information, please visit the Master Planning and Visioning section of the district’s website at www.sbschools.net.
