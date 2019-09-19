Many times, when families think about fall, they reflect on fond memories of pumpkins, apples and jumping in leaves. I am here to tell you about so many more experiences you can share with your child regardless of age. These fun opportunities will get you outside and experiencing the sights, sounds and smells of the outdoors, along with tapping into their, and your, developmental learning in all areas.
Collect leaves, acorns, sticks and any other fun objects from the neighborhood. I like to bring a small gift bag that has handles for my little ones to carry their treasures. Consider holding a scavenger hunt. There are countless versions on Pinterest, or you can freestyle and find whatever you please. Once back home, do some comparing and contrasting, figuring out where items originated. For example, does the item come from a flower or a tree; is it a seed? I love to ask questions. How does it feel? Is it smooth or is it rough? Children may decide to use these items in their play; this is a great way to extend dramatic play outdoors.
Infants and toddlers love to crumble and rip things. Find those brown crunchy leaves and put them in a bin for your little tyke to tear apart. This action is an excellent fine motor activity and also is great for the senses. An exercise like this is great for young three-year-olds who are experiencing some aggression or anger.
Encourage your child to use child-size scissors by offering them stems and leaves to cut. Make sure they are good scissors, so they don’t get frustrated. Cutting up leaves and stems gives them a different medium to cut, making their task interesting and easy.
How about mixing in some science? Go out on a walk and search for different colors, sizes and shapes of leaves. Take them home, sit outside and use a tree identification tool to figure out where they came from. A magnifying glass is fun tool, helping kids to look at the leaves up close.
Some children love to make rubbings of leaves. I prefer to use old crayons with no label that I can turn sideways. Younger children may struggle with that technique though, giving them an upright crayon and taping leaf and paper in place will ease frustration greatly.
Lastly, if it is a rainy, miserable day, make play dough. Scented play dough to be exact. It is the best rainy-day activity for both adults and children to create and play. I prefer the cooked play dough recipe that uses cream of tartar. Some spices or scents you can try are lavender, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla, ginger, clove or nutmeg. Think about adding unusual items to the play like little toy people, stones or popsicle sticks.
Regardless of what you do, it does not have to cost a lot of money. Get outside and spend time with your child.
