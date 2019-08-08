I read a flat-out lousy book this spring called “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a (Bleep).” The last word is unprintable; you get the drift. Don’t read it.
And no, this isn’t reverse psychology trying to make it seem enticing. It’s a worthless book; OK, nearly worthless. There was one redeeming page. The author made this salient point, “We all have problems; pick good problems.” Life is never going to be perfect; tradeoffs and compromise are daily realities. So, when it comes to your health and fitness, pick good problems.
In my work as a fitness trainer, clients often seek help dropping extra weight. There are a variety of challenging, even difficult things to do to be successful with weight loss. If it were easy, over half of all Vermonters wouldn’t be overweight or obese.
But one thing is clear and reduces complexity: People who track their food and accurately record what they eat lose more weight than those who don’t.
The research is solid and, in fact, people will lose weight just by journaling intake, even if they are not trying to reduce calories, because it makes them more mindful of how much they are munching. So, when a fitness client adds weight loss to his or her goals, my advice is “track your food.” I’m a fan of My Fitness Pal and Livestrong apps, but a simple notebook and pen will work, too — heck, crayons if you want.
The rub is that this advice is tedious, and on top of the cardiovascular exercise and strength training, it takes time and effort. It’s advice I repeat and encourage. I know it works, and people need support to stay with it.
When tracking behavior fades, they’ll explain, “It’s a pain in the neck.” Obviously, no one ever has a better reason. There’s nothing more complicated than simply being willing to do it.
Here I call on the isolated good point from the aforementioned book of junk and say, “I know, it’s a pain in the neck and that’s a problem. But carrying extra weight is a problem too. Pick the good problem.” Do you want to track food intake and get to your goal or do you want to carry the weight?
Given the complexity of dropping weight, do everything possible to give yourself the greatest possibility of success, and pick the problems associated with being healthy rather than the problems associated with being unhealthy.
Maybe your only time to exercise is at lunch and there’s no shower in your office, or no time for a shower. Okay, exercise at lunch and pick the problem of being a little salty in the afternoon. No big deal.
There are endless examples of where we need to pick good problems. If you’re out with friends and they’re all ordering cocktails and dessert and you feel like the oddball ordering club soda and no dessert, that’s OK. Pick the problem of being the outlier or getting heckled by indulging friends. Pick that problem rather than the later frustration or guilt for not following your intention and following the crowd.
If we can clearly recognize that reaching our goals is hard work, including some hassles, and remain focused and committed to those goals, then we’ll pick good problems. Healthy behaviors are often inconvenient in a busy life, but they bring good problems. Maybe even great problems. Wouldn’t it be cool to have great problems? See you out there.
