The life of Precious in this Viewpoint, although fictional, is modeled after a report from the United Nations Population Fund of a young girl in Africa who becomes pregnant at an early age.
At the age of 15, Precious, who lives in sub-Saharan Africa, married an older prosperous man in her village and soon became pregnant. A traditional birth attendant in the village cared for Precious when she went into labor.
The young girl’s labor was difficult because the baby was large and her birth canal was small, making passage of a new life difficult. After 48 hours of labor, a decision was made to send Precious to a local health center.
A midwife determined that Precious’s baby was deceased. A Caesarean section saved Precious’s life, but afterwards Precious discovered that urine was leaking from her vagina.
Prolonged pressure from the fetus in the birth canal had caused a hole, known as an obstetric fistula, to develop between her urinary tract and her birth canal, allowing leakage of urine.
A fistula can also develop between the vaginal wall and the lower end of the gastrointestinal tract allowing end products of digestion to leak out of the vagina.
Worldwide, about 50,000-100,000 new cases of obstetric fistula occur every year and roughly 2 million women live chronically with the condition.
Precious was greatly saddened by the loss of her baby and the fact that she was always “wet.” The smell offended her husband who sent her away. Precious returned to live with her mother, whose unconditional love never wavered.
Two years after Precious lost her baby, a health team visited the village and offered to evaluate Precious for fistula repair surgery at a newly built fistula hospital. She agreed and a week later Precious underwent a 30-minute procedure that successfully closed the fistula.
Precious was overjoyed to learn she was no longer wet and she returned to her village where she looked forward to a happier and more fulfilling life.
The cost of an uncomplicated fistula surgery at Fistula Centers in sub-Saharan Africa is $586.
The proposed new South Burlington middle-high school building with athletic facility is now priced at $209.6 million dollars (principal only; interest on the bond to pay for construction will add many millions of dollars).
Total new construction is about 400,000 square feet, yielding a cost of $525 per square foot based upon principal amount. For the price of a little more than one square foot of a combined new public school building and athletic facility, a young girl in sub-Saharan Africa struggling to live with an obstetric fistula could have her life transformed.
There are about 7,700 private and commercial tax units in South Burlington. Although the exact amount each tax unit will be assessed for new construction and cost will vary depending on appraisal value, it is clear that the lives of many girls and women suffering with obstetric fistula could be transformed by one unit’s tax assessment for new construction.
The South Burlington community has been told the middle and high school buildings are “old” (built 52 and 59 years ago). But old is relative.
Construction of a residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., began in 1792 and was completed in 1800. Today, 219 years later, as a result of good maintenance and needed renovations, the White House remains an architectural icon.
Compared to the White House, the South Burlington middle and high schools are still in their infancy.
A thorough inspection of the middle and high school physical structures, as well as heating, mechanical and electrical systems, detailed that an all-inclusive renovation and upgrade would cost $55 million dollars.
Demolition of the current middle and high school would generate a great deal of debris. Any material that cannot be recycled or reutilized would be trucked to and buried in a landfill in the Northeast Kingdom, one of Vermont’s most iconic pastoral landscapes.
Minimizing waste and making things last are core environmental ethics. Choosing to make needed repairs and upgrades to the current middle and high school buildings, as well as building a stand-alone mini-fitness facility, would profile good environmental stewardship for students.
Moreover, the financial burden of increases in city taxes experienced by the 20 percent of residents who are senior citizens, many living on fixed incomes, will be minimized.
Last, but certainly not least, money saved can be used by community residents in ways that demonstrate an understanding of our responsibilities as members of a global human community, such as alleviating the suffering of girls like Precious.
Gerry Silverstein taught an interdisciplinary course in Global Health at UVM with students from 10 different major areas of study. He lives in South Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.