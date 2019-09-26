Hot seems to be one of the “hot” words of the week for me. I am writing today’s column the day before the Global Climate Strike and the convening of the United Nations Climate Summit. You are getting this week’s The Other Paper in the midst of the week of climate action. In my classes at the Community College of Vermont, we are exploring the concept of biodiversity “hotspots.” So, with a nod to Buster Poindexter, this week seems “Hot Hot Hot.”
A short while ago, this column looked at Red Rocks Park and how diverse forest and wetland communities existed here due to the blend of mild climate, rich soils, interesting topography adjacent to the lake and our bedrock geology.
For South Burlington, Red Rocks Park and several other sites (to be explored in future columns) are our biological hotspots.
From a global perspective, these wonderful natural areas in South Burlington may not seem so special. Recognized biodiversity hotspots include place like Madagascar and the Great Barrier Reef and the jungles of meso-America (Central America and the Caribbean). Each of these, and other hotspots, contain not only a huge variety of terrestrial or aquatic species, but also lots of species found only in those areas, called endemic species.
They are the regions where ecologists and conservation biologists and conservation-oriented governments and organizations are focusing a lot of their attention.
These hotspots are threatened by a host of human impacts. The loss of habitat to human impacts is immense: clearing land for agriculture and livestock, cutting forests for timber and human settlements and commerce, polluting waters and soils and air, introducing invasive species both intentionally and accidentally and drastically altering the world’s climate patterns.
They are all taking a toll on the life of the planet. We are in the early stages of the Earth’s sixth great mass extinction event.
And while South Burlington is not a globally recognized hotspot of biodiversity, the wonderful assortment of species and communities living in our city are still pretty wonderful and awe-inspiring. And these individual species, biological communities and ecosystems are all at varying degrees of risk.
Here in South Burlington, the natural surroundings face exactly the same kinds of threats as the rainforests and the coral reefs: habitat loss, pollution, invasive species, overharvesting and climate change; all driven by an ever-increasing human population.
What are we supposed to do? Aren’t many of the forces that threaten our natural surroundings beyond our control? To some degree yes, but a lot of what affects our local natural areas is within our control. Smart planning together with citizen awareness and involvement can go a long way.
And we can make a difference, even on larger statewide, national and global levels through our support and involvement with groups that do the work to conserve nature and through our involvement in the political processes that are so critical in these hot, hot, hot times.
Fred Kosnitsky has been teaching biology, ecology, and environmental issues at Community College of Vermont over the past 35 years. He is a member of the inaugural class of the South Burlington Master Naturalist Program. You can contact him at fredkosnitsky@yahoo.com with suggestions for future columns.
