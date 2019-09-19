Coach: Geoffrey Bennett (14th season)
Last season: Fourth place in the Division I state meet
Key returnees: Emmett Edwards, senior; Sam Valin, senior; Parker Main, senior; Trey Uttecht, senior.
Key newcomers: Patrick Sweeney, sophomore; Dylan Palmer, sophomore; Vaughn Larkin, freshman.
Outlook: The South Burlington boys cross country team kicked off the season with a sixth place finish at the Essex Invitational, the first step in integrating some new talent with a solid core of returning runners. “We had a healthy and successful training camp ... and are led by a group of motivated seniors,” said SB coach Geoffrey Bennett. “We also have a lot of new talent that ran some great summer miles.”
The Wolves will look to qualify - for the 11th consecutive season - for the New England Championships.
Up next: Saturday, Sept. 21, Manchester Invitational, Derryfield Park, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.