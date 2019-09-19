Coach: Carl Backman (14th season)
Last season: Sixth in the Division I state tournament
Key returnees: Jagr Rinehart, senior; Roan O’Leary, senior; Mason Klesch, senior; Will Bruns, junior; Ethan Borick, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Sam Campbell, freshman; Oliver Cochrane, freshman; Jack Mayer, freshman; Sangmin Lee, freshman.
Outlook: After qualifying for the state tournament last season, the South Burlington boys golf team is looking to make a step forward this season.
“This year, we have more experience and depth,” said coach Carl Backman. “I feel we can be competitive and shoot at 330 or less (at the state tournament).”
The returning players will set the tone for the Wolves, all coming in with another year of experience under their belt and looking to improve their scores. South Burlington will also work in some new talent, who are all expected to contribute this season.
Opener: Monday, Sept. 24 vs. MVU/Middlebury/NCU Missisquoi, Champlain Country Club
