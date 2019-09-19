Coach: David Martin (10th season)
Last season: 9-5-1, lost in the Division I playdowns
Key returnees: Samy Slamani, senior, forward; Spencer Baker, senior, midfield; Cody Bellinghiri, senior, midfield.
Key newcomers: Sawyer Hood, junior, defender; Quinn Pidgeon, senior, defender; Reid Leclair, junior, midfield.
Outlook: With just three returning players on the squad, the South Burlington boys soccer team is in the midst of a rebuild. The Wolves will start from the goal and work out, with a new goaltender and all-new starting defense.
“We are building from the building from the back in our preseason,” said coach David Martin. “How the season goes will depend on how successful we are in that regard.”
The attack will be dangerous, with all-state striker Samy Slamani returning to lead the offense, along with two senior midfielders, Spencer Baker and Cody Bellinghiri.
Opener: Saturday, Sept. 21, at CVU, 10 a.m.
