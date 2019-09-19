Coach: Ellen Oppenheim
Last season: 6-8, lost in the Division I semifinals
Key returnees: Aaron Murakami, junior, right side; Owen Kinney, junior, middle; Colin Le Duc, junior, middle; Niko Lekkas, junior, middle; Nikesh Pokhrel, junior, setter; Matt Munson, senior, setter; Sam Munson, sophomore, outside; Sid Kadam, senior, outside; Andrew Kim, junior, libero; Ethan Moore, right side.
Key newcomers: Ryan Sweet, freshman, right side; Max Campbell, freshman, outside; Max Murphy, junior, middle; Francis Apostol, junior, setter; Oliver Vogt, junior, right side; Max Curtis, senior, middle; Brooks Balkan, freshman, outside.
Outlook: In just the fourth season of high school varsity volleyball, the South Burlington team is looking to build on the progress they have made in the last three years.
“The guys are hitting harder than I’ve ever seen them hit and we expect a successful season,” said coach Ellen Oppenheim. “We want to pick up where we left off and come out strong.”
The team returners the bulk of last year’s squad and will add a lot of new players as the programs fill out the roster and looks to break through for a D-I finals appearance this season.
Opener: Tuesday, Sept. 24, vs. Essex, 4:30 p.m.
