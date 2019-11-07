The South Burlington High School Cross Country teams had a strong finish to the regular season Saturday, Oct. 26 with a hilly, woodsy 5K course at Thetford Academy. Thirty schools competed in the state meet with races divided by Divisions 1-3. The South Burlington boys took fifth in the meet, earning them a spot in the New England competition in Manchester, Conn. on Saturday, Nov 9.
The Wolves were led by senior Sam Valin, who took 13th in D-1 finishing in 18:00 flat. Senior Trey Uttecht was four seconds behind crossing at 18:04, then senior Parker Main came in at 18:21. Sophmore standout Patrick Sweeny finished immediately behind Main with a time of 18:23. Senior Emmett Edwards came in at 18:30, followed by freshman Vaughn Larkin and sophomore Dylan Palmer at 19:08 and 19:47, respectively.
Six schools from Vermont will represent the state at the Manchester New England’s. Valin was recognized at the awards ceremony immediately following all the races for finishing in the top 25.
