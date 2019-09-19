Coach: Anjie Soucy (18th season)
Last season: 14-2-1, lost in the Division I state championship
Key returnees: Ainsley Hultgren, senior, goalie; Ana Stich, senior, midfield; Lindsey Booth, junior, forward; Mia Angwin, sophomore, midfield; Catherine White, sophomore, defense/midfield.
Key newcomers: Sam Crane, sophomore, forward; Reese Bailey, sophomore, forward; Hope Brunet, sophomore, forward; Ella Troville, junior, defense; Morgan O’Brien, junior, forward/midfield.
Outlook: The South Burlington field hockey team faces a lot of questions entering the 2019 season. After losing seven players to graduation and two more to prep school, the Wolves have some inexperience. The six returning players will be relied on heavily, said coach Anjie Soucy.
“The newcomers are quickly adjusting and contributing to the overall play,” she said. One of the key returners will be Hultgren in net, giving them some much needed reliability in the defensive game. South Burlington will have to work an almost entirely new forward line as the season progresses.
Opener: Monday, Sept. 23, at Essex, 4 p.m.
