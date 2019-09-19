Coach: Joe McDonald (28th season)
Last season: 5-4, lost in the Division I quarterfinals
This season: 0-1
Key returnees: Marcus Aloisi, senior, fullback/lineback; Michael Bergeron, senior, offensive line/linebacker; Brett Bohlmann, senior, offensive line/defensive line; Bassiru Diawara, junior, quarterback; Kai Schmidt-Bilowith, senior, running back/defensive end.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell.
Outlook: The second season for the Burlington-South Burlington co-op team did not start off particularly well for the SeaWolves. The team fell to Burr and Burton, 35-7, in the opening game of the season. Diawara steps under center for the first season, while Schmidt-Bilowith will take the bulk of the running duties at least to start. Bohlmann’s experience on the line - both defensively and offensively - will be key to the team’s success as they look build off their first season in the co-op.
Up next: Friday, Sept. 20 vs. Rice Memorial at Burlington, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.