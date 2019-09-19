Coach: Kim Loeffler (sixth season)
Last season: Seventh place at the Division I state meet
Key returnees: Holly Margulius, junior; Lauren Houchens, senior; Caitlin Cournoyer, junior; Jane Kakalec, sophomore; Sierra Fisher, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Mia Carmolli, freshman.
Outlook: The South Burlington girls cross country team is looking to build off their success from last season with the addition of talented freshman runner to a cadre of returners.
“We are a faster and stronger team with five varsity runners returning and the addition of talented freshman Mia Carnolli,” said Wolves coach Kim Loeffler. “Our team goal for the season is to qualify for the New England Championships.”
The Wolves started the season off with a seventh place finish at the Essex Invitational on Aug. 31.
Up next: Saturday, Sept. 21, Manchester Invitational, Derryfield Park, N.H.
