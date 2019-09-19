Coach: Joe Maley (20th season)
Last season: Ninth at the Division I state tournament
Key returnees: Anna Hill, senior; Olivia Worcester, senior; Sage Bennett, sophomore; Liana Wijetunga, sophomore; Nadia La, sophomore; Aly Larose, junior.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell
Outlook: With a lot of experience returning and even more talent on his South Burlington girls golf squad, coach Joe Maley has some high hopes for this year’s team.
“The strength will be senior leadership, they won’t be intimidated in matches,” the longtime coach said. “I think we’ll be competitive.”
Leading the way will be senior co-captains Anna Hill and Olivia Worcester, who provide solid leadership and a lot of match play experience. The wildcard will be sophomore Sage Bennett, who Maley thinks has the talent to compete against the top golfers in the state.
Opener: Monday, Sept. 24, at North Country, Newport Country Club, 12 p.m.
