Coach: Cory Payson (third season)
Last season: 11-6, lost in the Division I semifinals
Key returnees: Mia Harton, senior, defense; Maddie Liebegott, senior, forward; Annika Imobersteg, senior, midfield; Nicole Sobczak, senior, midfield/defense; Grace Johnson, sophomore, defense; Hannah Murray, junior, golaie; Julia Hasenecz, junior, midfield; Emma Kelley, junior, defense; Madison King-Thurder, sophomore, forward; Josie Oliveira, sophomore, forward; Ava Hamme, sophomore, forward; Katie O’Hara, sophomore, forward; Greta Heldman, sophomore, defense; Mercedes Rozzi, sophomore, goalkeeper.
Key newcomers: Erin Heslop, junior, midifeld; Liz Cheney, junior, defense; Sylvia Burkman, sophomore, midfield; Gabby Pembroke, sophomore, midfield.
Outlook: The South Burlington girls soccer team is hoping to make a breakthrough this season. After losing in the semifinals the last two years, the Wolves are looking to push through and advance to the title game.
We are looking to take that next step,” said coach Cory Payson. “Without a doubt, the sky is the limit (for this group).”
South Burlington is a young, but experienced, group, with 13 returning players that can play all over the field. The first part of the season will be spent on the road as the team looks to gel for a postseason run at the end of the year.
Opener: Friday, Sept. 20 vs. Mount Mansfield, 4:30 p.m.
