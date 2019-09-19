Coach: Kerry Shackett
Last season: 10-5, lost in the Division I quarterfinals
Key returnees: Ruth Croxford, senior, outside hitter; Kristen Precourt, junior, setter; Kayleigh Plumeau, junior, libero.
Key newcomer: Olivia Holmes, senior, outside hitter.
Outlook: The South Burlington girls volleyball team is looking to replace some key players as they look to build off of last year’s success. After winning the most games in the program’s history, the team will have to replace their starting libero and middle player.
“Our team is constantly working hard to improve,” said coaches Kerry Shackett and Kelly Mahl. “Our biggest strength lies in the player’s work ethic.”
The group is working to improve, the coaches said, and are relying on a senior class that is motivating the team in practice.
“We are excited for another record breaking year,” Shackett said.
Opener:
Monday, Sept. 23, vs. Enosburg, 4:30 p.m.
