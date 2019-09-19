With the start of a new football season under way, organizers for the South Burlington Dolphins announced upcoming changes in their program. Founder Rene LaBerge will continue to lead the organization as executive director. With the motto “Pride,” which stands for “Personal Responsibility for Individual Daily Effort,” LaBerge has coached local youth football for more than five decades.
Youth football coach Sam Jackson will be taking over the day to day coaching responsibilities for the 7/8 and 5/6 programs, in addition to the flag football program for first through fourth graders.
Along with Greg Worgan, Dom Poquette and Mike Kelly, Jackson will be coaching both levels of tackle.
This season, the 5/6 and 7/8 teams will practice at the same time with many position-specific drills and stations running simultaneously. According to organizers, the emphasis will be on safety, tackling fundamentals and team play.
“We are committed to establishing a culture of positivity and dedication to the team across all levels of the program,” said Jackson. “We want to invite your child to be a part of this culture change within the Dolphins program. We know that there are many other opportunities for team sports in our community, but we will do our best to ensure that the experience your child will have playing football this season will be a good one. It’s never too late to join our team and play!”
For more information about the program and how to get involved, visit www.southburlingtondolphins.wordpress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.