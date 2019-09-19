GIRLS SOCCER
Milton 1, South Burlington 1: South Burlington battled to a tie with Milton on Saturday.
Ava Hamme had the goal for the Wolves, who move to 2-1-1 this season. Hannah Murray made four saves in goal.
Anna Grasson scored for the Yellowjackets, who appeared in last year’s Division II state title game. Kay Fagan stopped 15 shots.
BOYS SOCCER
South Burlington 4, BFA-St. Albans 1: South Burlington continued their undefeated start to the season with a win over BFA-St. Albans on Friday.
Samy Slamani had two goals to pace the offense for the Wolves (3-0). Abdi Hassan added a goal and an assist and Spencer Blake also scored. Tenzin Yeshi made two saves to earn the win.
FOOTBALL
Rutland 22, South Burlington-Burlington 6: South Burlington-Burlington opened the scoring on Friday night but Rutland came up with 22 unanswered points to earn the win.
Brett Bohlmann recovered a fumble and ran 22 yards for a touchdown to give the SeaWolves (0-3) a lead in the first quarter.
Kai Schmidt ran for 67 yards on 19 carries to lead the offense for SeaWolves.
Owen Perry hit Luke Ragosta with a two touchdown passes and Hunter Postemski ran 10 yards for a score to pull the Raiders ahead.
Kai Schmidt ran for 67 yards on 19 carries to lead the offense for SeaWolves.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sierra Fisher finished first on Friday in Jericho to lead the South Burlington girls cross country team to a second place finish.
Jane Kakalec was in third place to round out the Wolves’ runners who finished in the top 10.
St. Johnsbury finished with 27 points to earn the win, while South Burlington was just behind with 28 points.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
South Burlington 3, Burlington 0: The South Burlington girls volleyball team defeated Burlington in straight sets on Friday.
The Wolves won the first set 25-10, then took the second 25-6 and then wrapped up the win with a 25-13 in the third set.
BOYS GOLF
The South Burlington boys golf team came in second place on Friday at the North Country Invitational.
The Wolves traveled to the Newport Country Club and finished with a team scored of 343. Sangmin Lee came in with the low score of 78 for South Burlington, Roan O’Leary followed with an 84, Jagr Rinehart had a 89 and Mason Klestch finsihed with a 92.
Champlain Valley Union finished first with 316 points.
GIRLS GOLF
South Burlington traveled to the Links at Lang Farm for a tournament on Thursday and came in seventh place.
Olivia Worcester had a 41 and Anna Hill came in with a 48.
