Girls Lacrosse
The Division I state champion South Burlington girls lacrosse team earned a few more honors when the Vermont Lacrosse Coaches Association released the all-state teams.
Caroline Desautels, Kate Hall, Christina March, Claire Phillips and Danielle Sleeman were all named to the first team from the Wolves.
Lindsey Booth, Ainsley Hultgren and Lilly Truchon were all named to the second team. Sam Crane, Hanako Memon and Sabrina Redzic earned honorable mentions.
Boys Lacrosse
Ben Capano and Brett Bohlman were both named to the Vermont Lacrosse Coaches Association all-state first team.
Capano was also named a VCLA Green and Gold Outstanding Player.
Baseball
The Vermont baseball coaches released their annual list of all-league players and South Burlington was well represented.
Jack Ambrosino was named to the Metro Division first team as a pitcher, while Seamus McGrath made the first team as a catcher.
Nolan Antonicci and Ray Thibault both earned honorable mentions for the Wolves.
Softball
Pitcher Anna Borrazzo was named to the Metro Division first team from South Burlington when the Vermont softball coaches released their all-league teams.
Sarah Brown (catcher) was named to the Metro Division second team, as was Ruth Croxford (third base), Tori Smith (shortstop), Shea O’Connor (outfield) and Sofie Richland (outfield).
