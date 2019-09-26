FOOTBALL
South Burlington-Burlington 48, Rice 0: South Burlington-Burlington scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and cruised past Rice to win its first game of the season on Friday night,
Bassiru Diawara ran for two touchdowns and caught another, Kai Schmidt had one rushing TD and Tobious Dubose also ran for a score.
Brett Bohlmann blocked two punts, one which he ran back for a touchdown, and Kalon Taylor had two touchdowns — one an interception returned for a score.
The SeaWolves move 1-3 with the win.
BOYS SOCCER
Champlain Valley Union High School 4, South Burlington 1: CVU scored two goals less than four minutes apart in the second half to pull away for a win over South Burlington in a matchup of two top Division I teams on Saturday.
Samy Slamani scored in the first half for the Wolves to tie the game at 1-1, but CVU scored three straight goals for the win.
Tenzin Yeshi made 14 saves for South Burlington (5-1), which suffered its first loss of the season.
Jami Lashua and Cullen Swett each scored in the first half for CVU (7-0), while Sam Johnson and Holden Batchelder stuck in the second.
South Burlington started the week with a 2-1 win over Rutland on Wednesday. Cody Bellinghiri and Nolan Antonicci each had a goal for the Wolves.
GIRLS SOCCER
South Burlington 2, Mount Mansfield 1: South Burlington struck for two goals in the second half to earn a comeback win over Mount Mansfield on Friday afternoon.
Katie O’Hara and Madison King-Thurber each had a goal for the Wolves, who move to 3-2 with the win.
Hannah Murray and Mercedes Rozzi combined to earn the win in goal.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mount Mansfield 1, South Burlington 0: South Burlington field hockey suffered its second loss in a row after falling to Mount Mansfield on Thursday.
Alyssa Benson scored for the Cougars in the first half to take the lead and South Burlington could not get a shot on net in the second half to tie the game.
Ainsley Hultgren made four saves in goal for the Wolves, who fall to 4-2.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
South Burlington 3, Vermont Commons 0: South Burlington beat Vermont Commons in straight sets on Wednesday to move to 4-1.
The Wolves won the first set 25-2, the second 25-17 and the third set 25-12.
Ruth Croxford had three aces and six kill to lead the team, while Shayna Larrow added three aces and Holly Wickens had three kills and one block.
